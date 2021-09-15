Forbesganj (Bihar) [India], September 15 (ANI): An incident surfaced on Tuesday wherein a couple was allegedly thrashed and stripped naked in the neighbourhood for being in an 'illicit' relationship.

Following this incident, Bihar Police has filed a case and arrested eight persons in the matter.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-divisional Police officer of Forbesganj, RP Singh said, "A couple was chained together on orders of a panchayat in Forbesganj for pursuing an illicit relationship, as the woman was already married."

"They were thrashed and stripped naked here. Their relatives were also fined. 8 people have been arrested," he added.

Also Read | Apple iPad & iPad Mini With A13 Bionic SoC Launched; Prices Start From $329.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)