New Delhi, December 20: A court here on Tuesday acquitted a man accused of rioting, vandalism and arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the case against him was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court was hearing a case against Rohit, who was accused of being a part of the riotous mob that engaged in incidents of looting and torching properties in the Gokalpuri area on February 25, 2020. “Accused is hereby acquitted of all the charges levelled against him in this case,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said. Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case: High Court Adjourns Umar Khalid’s Bail Hearing for August 31.

The judge also said though the prosecution had established the incident of rioting, vandalism and arson, it failed to prove the presence of the accused in the unlawful assembly beyond a reasonable doubt. Delhi Riots 2020: Court Acquits Four From Charges of Rioting, Torching Shop.

For identification of Rohit as part of the riotous mob, the prosecution had relied upon one of the complainants named Irshad and two head constables, the court noted. While Irshad turned hostile and did not support the prosecution's case, there was a “marked difference” in the time of the incident mentioned by both police officials, the court said.

One head constable said the incident of arson occurred during the day, while the other averred it happened at night, the court said. It noted a prosecution witness said all rioters had their faces covered but one of the head constables maintained he could identify Rohit because he had not covered his face.

The head constable, however, could not identify anyone else, the court said. It said the incident during the daytime and at night were different incidents and the prosecution was expected to bring “cogent evidence” to establish the presence of Rohit as a member of the riotous mob.

“However, on the basis of evidence on the record, it cannot be said with certainty that the accused was in fact part of such mobs. Therefore, I find the accused entitled to benefit of doubt,” the judge said.

The Gokalpuri police station had registered an FIR against Rohit on the basis of the statements of three complainants. A charge sheet was filed against him for various offences, including rioting, theft in dwelling house and mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)