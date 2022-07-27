New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A court here has directed Delhi police to consider WhatsApp chat and call records in its ongoing investigation concerning the murder of a 25-year-old man.

The hearing took place before Metropolitan Magistrate Mansi Malik who took note of a status report filed by the police in which it was stated that they were investigating the case and had taken the consent of five people for the polygraph test.

An advocate appearing in the matter said that the court ordered that a copy of the status report be provided to the deceased's father.

The court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) of North Rohini Police Station to consider the Whatsapp chats and call records from the deceased's phone.

“Concerned IO is directed to contact the applicant and take into consideration the same (Whatsapp chats and call records),” the court said.

The court then posted the matter for filing further status reports on August 30, 2022.

Advocate Amit Kumar, counsel for the deceased's father, requested monitoring of the investigation.

As per the plea, the deceased, Rohit, was in a relationship with a woman for several years but three months ago, the woman refused to marry him, saying she was from a different caste.

Rohit appeared “under continuous pressure” and often went missing from his house, it said adding that on July 17, 2022, he went out after a phone call and was found dead at his friend's house.

Despite registering an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, police failed to make any arrest, the application added.

The plea also said that Rohit's friends were behind the murder and they should be interrogated. PTI MNR UK

