New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi court on Wednesday awarded a four-year jail term to a man, who was apprehended with counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh in 2019.

Special Judge Parveen Singh awarded a jail term to Khalek Sheikh, a resident of Malda, West Bengal, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Special Cell of Delhi Police had initially arrested then the 32-year-old man in January 2019 at Anand Vihar Railway Station and seized counterfeit currency notes sent from across the Bangladesh border.

The case was later transferred to the NIA in February 2019, which filed a charge sheet against the accused in April that year.

According to the prosecution, the accused used to supply fake currency notes to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal which came to India through the Bangladesh border.

