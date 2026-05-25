India News | Court Convicts Former MLA Alka Lamba in Women's Reservation Protest Case

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday convicted former MLA Alka Lamba in a protest case. This case pertains to an FIR lodged in connection with the protest for women's reservation at Jantar Mantar in 2024.

She was made an accused in a case of alleged violation of the prohibitory order, deterring public servants from doing their duty, etc. An FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2024.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Cross 45 Degrees Celsius in Several Regions; Weather Department Issues Alerts for 25 Districts.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar Convicted Alka Lamba. The court will hear arguments on sentences on June 5.

The Rouse Avenue court on April 18 recorded the statement of former MLA Alka Lamba in a protest case lodged against by the Delhi Police. The court has framed charges against her in this case.

Also Read | Bihar Heatwave: Vaishali Administration Suspends Classes Up to Class 8 Till May 31 Amid Rising Temperatures.

The Rouse Avenue court earlier had issued a summons to Alka Lamba after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

On February 25, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Delhi police on a plea moved by former MLA Alka Lamba seeking the quashing of the FIR against her. Her revision against the framing of charges was rejected by the Rouse Avenue court on February 6. Thereafter, she moved to the high court against the dismissal.

Special Judge (MP-MLA) Dig Vinay Singh had dismissed the revision moved by Alka Lamba, terming the order of charges as appropriate.

" As there is no patent illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error in the impugned order, the present Revision Petition fails and is dismissed," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said on February 6.

While dismissing the revision, the court had observed, " In the considered opinion of this Court, the Trial Court has exercised its judicial mind to sift through the statements of eyewitnesses and the electronic evidence and has concluded that a prima facie case exists."

The standard for framing charges is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt but "sufficient ground for proceeding," the court had said.

The court has also opined that the arguments regarding the lack of independent witnesses. The absence of injuries and the nature of dissent are defences to be established during the trial and cannot be prejudged. On January 14, the Rouse Avenue court formally framed charges against Alka Lamba. She had denied the charges and claimed a trial.

Earlier, on December 19, the court had directed that the charges, and said, " This court is of the considered opinion that there exists a prima facie case against the accused, namely, Alka Lamba, for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 132/221/223(a)/285 BNS."

"Accordingly, the charge is directed to be framed against the accused under the above-mentioned provisions," the court had ordered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)