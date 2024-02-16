New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Over a decade after a man kidnapped and raped a 12-year-old girl, a court here has convicted him of the offences.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against Ashok, who was accused of kidnapping and raping the victim in August 2013.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Matter: Manoj Jarange-Patil Hails MSBCC Panel Report, but Will Continue Agitation.

In a verdict delivered on Wednesday, he said, "Accused is held guilty for the offences of kidnapping, rape, aggravated penetrative sexual assault and for not appearing before the court despite proclamation being published."

Noting the facts of the case, the court said it was proved that the accused kidnapped the victim, took her to a room where she was confined for four days, and made forcible physical relations with her.

Also Read | Gurugram: Two Arrested for Sending 'Dirty and Objectionable Messages' Through Fake Instagram ID, Probe Underway.

"Although there were contradictions and improvements in the testimony of the victim, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and DNA report corroborate her testimony," it said.

The court said the medico-legal case (MLC) of the accused proved that he was capable of performing a sexual act.

"The DNA report in itself is conclusive evidence which is beyond any scope of doubt and it has proved that semen traces of the accused were found on the samples collected from the private parts of the victim," it said.

The court said it was a matter of ordinary prudence that traces of male semen cannot be present inside the private parts of the victim girl without sexual intercourse.

The court will pronounce the sentence at a later date.

"Thus, it duly proves beyond any reasonable doubt that the accused established physical relations with the victim child," it said.

Special Public Prosecutor Vineet Dahiya appeared for the Delhi Police.

The case against Ashok was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) along with section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)