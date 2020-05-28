India News | Court Denies Bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in Doctor's Suicide Case

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the bail application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant the relief in a proceeding, held through video conferencing, saying the stage for bail was not fit.

Also Read | Thane Bandh: Complete Shutdown in Thane City Till May 31 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise.

“Application disposed of. Relief denied,” the court said.

While seeking the bail for the politician, senior advocate Hariharan had told the court that the suicide note was in different writings and that no illegal property was found in the name of Jarwal as alleged in the case.

Also Read | Assam's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 856 With 25 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

“Accused is a sitting MLA, hence there is no apprehension that he will abscond,” he said.

While opposing the bail application, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat had submitted that the allegations against the MLA were serious in nature and that the investigation was still pending.

“It is therefore again contended on behalf of the Applicant/Accused that he is falsely implicated and the entire allegation against him is part of a well crafted conspiracy. He denies all the allegations are false and baseless and politically motivated,” said the bail plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death.

Like Jarwal, Singh was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son -- Hemant.

The FIR says Singh had been threatened and intimidated by Jarwal and others.

"During investigation it was found that there was a big nexus between water-tanker owners and the accused person," the police said in the remand application.

Police said their investigation showed the money extorted from water-tanker owners was routed through the MLA's brother Anil Jarwal and invested in several properties and farm-houses in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

They also claimed that Jarwal had got allotted many water borewells in his constituency by influencing the Jal Board and one water borewell was illegally given after taking Rs 10 lakh as "gratification money".

Police said complaints against the accused were filed to various authorities but action was never taken.

They said they have found a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Kapil Nagar, a co-accused and Jarwal's close aide. Jarwal is one of its members.

The chat details clearly show the direct involvement of both the accused in running the tanker mafia in Sangam Vihar and Tigri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)