India News | Court Denies Bail to Accused of Instigating Murder of Man over Parking Row

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Karkardooma Court has recently rejected the bail application of a man accused of instigating the murder of another man over a parking dispute in New Delhi's Preet Vihar area.

The court dismissed the bail application of Siddharth Sharma in view of serious allegations and the stage of investigation and apprehension of a threat to the brother of the deceased, who is also the complainant in this case.

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An FIR was lodged at Preet Vihar Police Station in connection with the murder in a shooting over parking disputes. In this case, deceased Pankaj Nayyar was allegedly shot dead by Gaurav Sharma at the instigation of the accused Siddharth Sharma.

Complainant Paras Nayyar was also injured after he was hit on the head and face by a pistol butt by the accused persons.

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The accused Siddharth Sharma was arrested in this case on April 22, 2026. The accused and deceased are residents of the same building.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anurag Thakur dismissed the regular bail application of Siddharth Sharma after considering the submissions, the reply filed by the investigation officer and the statement of complainant Paras Nayyar, who was allegedly threatened by Siddharth Sharma.

"Having regard to the stage of investigation, the material collected by the investigating agency thus far, the role attributed to the applicant, the chance of the applicant threatening the complainant and the heinous nature of the offence, this court does not deem it appropriate to grant discretionary relief of regular bail to applicant Sidharth Sharma at this point in time. Accordingly, the present bail application is dismissed as unmerited," ASJ Anurag Thakur ordered on May 15.

While arguing on the bail application, the counsel for the accused submitted that Siddharth Sharma has been falsely implicated in this case. He has no role in the shooting.

On the other hand, counsel for the complainant had argued that the accused Siddharth Sharma instigated the accused Gaurav Sharma to shoot Pankaj and Paras Nayyar. He is equally involved in the offences. (ANI)

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