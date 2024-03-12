New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A court here has directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR in a molestation complaint, saying it is the duty of the law enforcement agency to lodge an official complaint after receiving information about a cognisable offence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain was hearing a plea seeking directions to police to register an FIR.

"FIR is a bundle of information for initiation of legal machinery. It is the duty of police officials to register an FIR whenever they receive information regarding the commission of cognisable offence," the magistrate said in a recent order.

The court said according to the complaint, a cognisable offence was prima facie disclosed, thus requiring police investigation.

"Station House Officer of Narela Industrial Area police station is directed to register an FIR against the alleged persons and to conduct an investigation in accordance with law," it said.

According to the complainant, six people attacked her family with swords on May 13, 2022, and during the incident, one of the accused tore her clothes and forced himself upon her, but she was saved because of the intervention of some neighbours.

Advocates Sanjay Sharma and Richa Sharma appeared for the complainant.

