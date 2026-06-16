India News | Court Directs to Release Kala Jatheri After No Evidence Found Against Him in Arms Act Case

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Tuesday directed the release of Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri in the arms smuggling case. However, he will remain in judicial custody in other cases.

Delhi Police said that no evidence was found against him in this case during the investigation.

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Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Duty JMFC) Anjali Singh directed the release in an Arms Act case lodged by the Special Cell of the Delhi police.

Police produced Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri and moved an application for his release.

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The court noted that the accused was remanded to police custody on two occasions by the concerned court. The investigation officer submitted that despite his sincere efforts, no incriminating evidence could be found against the accused.

"Since nothing remains to be done against the accused Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, he be released, if not required in any other case," Duty JMFC ordered on June 16.

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal and MM Khan appeared for Kala Jatheri.

Delhi police interrogated him for 6 days after taking him in custody on the basis of the disclosure statement of another accused.

He was arrested by the Delhi police after he was produced before the court on a production warrant.

While seeking his 3-day custodial remand on June 10, the police had said that Kala Jatheri is required to be confronted with the other accused, Sampat Nehra and to unearth the entire Conspiracy. Thereafter, the custody remand was extended for 3 days on June 13. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)