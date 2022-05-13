Prayagraj (UP), May 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, challenging the lodging of an FIR against him for a statement he made during an election rally.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Sunita Agarwal and Sadhna Rani Thakur said the petition has become infructuous as the police have already submitted a chargesheet in the matter.

On March 29, the court had stayed the arrest of Abbas Ansari.

On March 4, an FIR under IPC sections 171F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered against Abbas Ansari for the remarks he made at an election meeting on March 3.

Abbas Ansari, who contested and won the UP Assembly polls as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-Samajwadi Party alliance, had said that after forming the government in the state, no government officials would be transferred for the first six months as he had a score to settle with them.

