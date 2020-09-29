New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A Delhi court has dimissed the bail of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, saying if released on bail, he may attempt to hamper the investigation.

Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".

Also Read | Schools in Andhra Pradesh Will Re-Open From November 2, Says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It said that the other two accused -- a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man - were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, who passed the order on Monday, observed “If a journalist who is an important brick in the Fourth pillar of democracy decides to act with the intention to destabilize and negatively impact the sustainability and survival of democracy, that would be a darkest day in the Free Press Movement,”

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)