New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Saket District Court on Wednesday dismissed Social activist Medha Patkar's appeal against her conviction in a defamation case from 2001.

While dismissing the appeal Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vishal Singh said, " appeal is dismissed and Conviction sustained."

For sentence appellant has to appear in person, the court said. Her counsel said that he wants to make submissions whether she is required to be present physically or can appear through video.

The court is to hear submissions on this point in post lunch session.

The court clarified that there is no question of enhancement of sentence as the same has not been prayed. In this situation the sentence may reduce or maintained.

She was sentenced and fined by the court on July 1 last year for the defamation of V K Saxena (incumbent LG Delhi). The Magistrate court had convicted her in May 2024. Patkar had challenged the order of trial court before the session court.

Meanwhile , on Wednesday the court said that for sentencing the Convict must be present, it cannot be done through video conferencing. The court will hear Patkar's counsel on the sentence part at 2 PM.

The counsel has submitted that whether she required to be presented physically or can appear through video conferencing?

Patkar was sentenced to five months jail and a fine of Rs. 10 lakh was also imposed. She was granted one month bail to challenge the trial court judgement.

Delhi's Saket court on July 1, sentenced Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar to 5 months simple imprisonment. The court had also directed her to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to Complainant V K Saksena.

On July 1, While pronouncing the order the court had said that considering her age, ailment and duration it is not giving sever punishment. The court had said that her prayer for releasing on condition of probation of good conduct rejected.

The court also said that Convict took defence but could not produce any evidence in her defence.

Advocate Gajinder Kumar, the counsel for V K Saksena had submitted that they do not want any compensation, they will give to DLSA. The court had said that compensation will be given to the complainant, then you can dispose it as your wish.

Court had convicted Medha Patkar on May 24 for defaming V K Saksena. (ANI)

