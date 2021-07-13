Sultanpur, July 13 (PTI) A special court has dismissed a plea by AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA Anoop Sanda to withdraw a 20-year old case against them for having blocked a national highway along with supporters demanding proper water and electricity supply.

The MP-MLA court, set up for trying cases involving lawmakers, fixed July 19 as the next date of hearing the case.

Government advocate Atul Shukla said on Tuesday that on June 19, 2001, Sanda and his then representative Sanjay Singh (now AAP MP) along with hundreds of supporters had blocked the national highway to highlight the problems of water and electricity, creating panic there.

Following the incident, the then sub-inspector Ashok Kumar Singh and police reached the spot, and there was exchange of words among them.

Subsequently, Ashok Singh had registered a case at Kotwali police station against Sanda and Sanjay Singh among seven named accused, and 35 other unnamed people.

The Charge sheet was filed against the seven accused persons.

The matter was being heard in the MP-MLA court on Monday and on the recommendation of the government, the prosecution had urged the court to withdraw the case, Shukla said.

He said that following the hearings the plea was dismissed by special Judge P K Jayant.

