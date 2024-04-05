New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Friday dismissed the tenth bail plea of an accused in a case related to North East Delhi riots 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala dismissed the bail plea of Shoaib Alam alias Bobby. The court said that the bail cannot be granted only because one of the eyewitnesses did not support the prosecution's case.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day Strengthens Our Resolve of Jan Seva, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Shoaib Alam is accused in a case of rioting, looting and burning articles in a godown near Chand Bagh Pulia in Khajuri Khas area on February 25, 2020.

The court also dismissed the fourth bail application of accused Gulfam in the same case.

Also Read | RBI New Website and Application Launched: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Releases New Website and Mobile App.

An FIR was registered on February 27, 2020, on the complaint of Karan, proprietor of Aman e-Rickshaw Unit of Harsh Trading Company. As per the FIR, on February 25, 2020, at around 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm, around 40-50 associates of Tahir Hussain (from Aam Aadmi Party) looted his godown situated at Chand Bag Pulia.

During the incident, valuable property was allegedly stolen and spare parts and important documents (including originalcertificates of e-Rickshaws, certificate of spare parts from 2016 to the date of complaint) were burnt down due to which the complainant allegedly suffered a loss of around Rs 25-30 lakh.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey appeared for Delhi Police and opposed the bail application. The court dismissed the bail application after considering the change in material circumstances after Alam's bail plea was dismissed on merits by the Delhi High Court in March 2023.

The court noted that one of the eyewitnesses, Shamshad Pradhan, did not support the prosecution's case. Though two police witnesses supported it. It also noted that another eyewitness Pradeep Verma is yet to be examined.

"In such a situation, just because one of the cited eyewitnesses Shamshad Pradhan did not support the case of the prosecution, it cannot be said that sufficient ground has come on record in favour of the applicant, to release him on bail. Hence, the application is rejected," the court said in the order passed on April 5. An FIR was lodged at Khajuri Khas police station in this incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)