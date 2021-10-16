New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday extended the period of custodial interrogation of actor Leena Maria Paul by a week in a money laundering case related to extortion of Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife here.

Special judge Parveen Singh extended the ED custody of Paul after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her custodial interrogation granted earlier.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Vendor From Bihar Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar.

The court had earlier sent Paul's husband, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, to ED custody in the case.

The couple allegedly duped former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: 8 Dead, 5 Missing After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide in State, Red Alert Issued in 6 Districts.

The probe agency had sought an extension of her custody by seven days.

"Prima facie it appears that accused Leena Maria Paul was not merely beneficiary of the proceeds of crime but apparently was playing an active role in movement of the proceeds of crime, its projection as untended money and was working in concert with main accused Sukesh Chandrashekar," the judge noted.

The judge further held that the money trail was still incomplete, and said that in case further police custody of the accused was not granted, the trail which was to be established would go cold.

"I accordingly find that further police custody of this accused is warranted, and she is further remanded to police custody till October 23, 2021," the judge said.

The application, moved by ED's special public prosecutor Atul Tripathi, claimed that further custodial interrogation of the accused was essential to determine the role of various other persons who facilitated the offence of money laundering and how/by whom the proceeds of crime was placed, layered and integrated into the system.

The case was filed on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Aditi Singh's complaint that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help secure bail for her husband, who was in prison at that time, in return for money.

Shivinder Singh was arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in 2019.

According to the police, Chandrasekhar, an accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission bribery case, had made the call to Aditi Singh. He was arrested in August.

At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini prison and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

The police later arrested two of his associates who ran the operations for him from outside the prison, along with two senior officials of the Rohini prison for aiding Chandrasekhar.

During the course of the investigation, the police had found that a manager of a bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in dubious transactions for circulation of funds and arrangement of cash, and the three were subsequently arrested.

An assistant jail superintendent and a deputy superintendent of Rohini Jail were found involved in the racket and arrested by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)