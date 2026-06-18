India News | Court Extends Interim Bail of Accused Praveen Wadhwa for Post-surgery Recovery in Lawrence Bishnoi UAPA Case

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Patiala House Court has extended the interim bail granted to an accused, Praveen Wadhwa, for post-surgery recovery. Wadhwa is an accused in a UAPA case linked with Lawrence Bishnoi and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

He was granted interim bail on May 8 for hip replacement.

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He has been in custody since May 17, 2023, in a case lodged by the NIA in 2022.

Vacation Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler extended the interim bail granted to Praveen Wadhwa alias Prince till July 3. He has been directed to surrender before the jail authorities on July 3 at 5 pm.

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The court extended the interim bail after considering the arguements advanced by advocate Deeksha Dwivedi and NIA's Counsel Jatin and Amit Rohila.

"Considering the totality of circumstances, the medical documents placed on record, the conduct of the applicant during the period of interim bail and the fact that the present prayer is only for a limited extension of interim bail already granted, this Court is of the view that a short extension of interim bail deserves to be granted in the interest of justice," Vacation Judge Laler ordered on June 16.

However, while extending the interim bail, the court addressed the concerns raised by the NIA.

The court said that there can be no dispute regarding the seriousness of the allegations levelled against the applicant. The offences alleged involve provisions of the UAPA and concern activities attributed to an organised criminal syndicate. The court is also conscious of the restrictions imposed under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA while considering regular bail.

However, the present application is not seeking regular bail. The issue before the court is limited to the extension of the interim bail already granted on medical grounds, the court said.

"The record reflects that while granting interim bail vide order dated May 8, the Court had considered the applicant's medical condition, namely Right Total Hip Replacement surgery, and had specifically observed that post-operative care, hygiene, physiotherapy, assistance in daily activities and dietary requirements were relevant factors warranting temporary release," the court said.

The court noted that the medical documents placed on record, including the OPD record dated June 11, prima facie indicate that the applicant continues to remain under follow-up treatment and has been advised physiotherapy, mobilisation with support and further review.

"The recovery process after a total hip replacement surgery is not an instantaneous one and ordinarily requires continued rehabilitation over a period of time," the court said.

Advocate Deeksha Dwivedi, counsel for the accused, contended that rehabilitation after total hip replacement, particularly one preceded by septic complications, is a prolonged process requiring sustained physiotherapy, supervision, nutritional support and assistance in daily activities. The applicant is presently at a critical stage of recovery, and any return to judicial custody may adversely affect the rehabilitation process and jeopardise the benefits of the surgery.

She further submitted that the applicant has not misused the concession of interim bail in any manner. He has neither attempted to abscond nor contacted any witness nor violated any condition imposed by this Court.

While opposing the application, Counsel for NIA argued that the medical record does not indicate any emergent or life-threatening condition necessitating continued release from custody.

NIA submitted that the allegations against the applicant are grave and serious in nature and relate to offences under the UAPA involving the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and Babbar Khalsa International. The applicant is alleged to be an active member/associate of the syndicate and to have provided support in furtherance of its activities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)