New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Tis Hazari digital court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 lakh on an accused in a cheque bounce case, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said on Tuesday.

This is the first conviction of Tata Power-DDL's cheque bounce case filed by the discom under Section 138 of The Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1881.

The court has awarded an amount of Rs 1,90,000 as compensation due to the dishonour of the cheque amount of Rs 1,73,620 against the accused's regular consumption bill.

"The Judge, Digital Court Central, Tis Hazari has convicted Pradeep Sharma, resident of Naharpur village, with Rs 1,90,000 as compensation under Section 357 CrPC or three months of imprisonment on account of dishonour of cheque against his regular consumption bill amount," the company said in a statement.

The counsel for the accused has requested the court to release the convicted under Section 389(3) in The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Hearing the plea, the judge suspended the sentence for 30 days from the date of order subject to furnishing of bail bonds as applicable.

Instances of cheque bounce/dishonour occur due to insufficient funds, payment stopped, account closed, and drawer signature differing among other reasons.

The Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL) said it is working on methods to curb the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, and control the menace with strict measures.

The company is also keeping a close watch on habitual defaulters on account of regular billing. Tata Power-DDL has deployed technology like smart metres to control the menace of billing defaults which ultimately reflect positively on AT&C losses.

