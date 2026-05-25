India News | Court Grants 6-day CBI Custody of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar in NEET-UG Paper Leak Case

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar to six days of CBI custody in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. Hawaldar was arrested from Pune, Maharashtra, and is stated to be a physics expert and translator.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that Hawaldar, in conspiracy with other accused persons, unauthoritatively retained the NEET-UG examination paper and distributed it in exchange for money.

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Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta remanded Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar in CBI custody after hearing the submissions of the CBI and considering the remand application.

The court directed the CBI to produce her on May 30 before the court. The court has also allowed her to take the medicine as prescribed by the doctor.

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Investigation officer Deputy SP Pawan Kumar Kaushik produced Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar before the court and sought 6 days' police custody. She was produced before the court after a 3-day transit remand.

Senior Public Prosecutors Neetu Singh and V K Pathak appeared for the CBI and sought the custody to investigate the larger Conspiracy involved in this case.

While seeking the remand of Manish Sanjay Hawaldar, CBI said that she was empanelled as a physics translator by the NTA.

The agency further alleged that she had conspired with other accused persons to unlawfully retain and circulate the NEET-UG question paper for monetary gain. The CBI said custodial interrogation was necessary to identify other accused persons allegedly involved in the conspiracy and to further investigate the case.

Counsel for Hawaldar, Advocate Akhilesh Rexwal, opposed the remand application, submitting that she had been arrested on May 22 and had cooperated with the investigation.

He argued that there were no grounds for granting police custody and requested the court to send her to judicial custody instead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)