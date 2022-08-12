New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to an advocate who had allegedly beaten up a Police Head Constable inside Anand Vihar Police Station, noting that there was no need for custodial interrogation.

The court, however, said “a bar member or an advocate was expected to act with professionalism and dignity while conducting relations with public officials” and “the act of the accused has belittled the institution of the bar”.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Son Kills Widowed Mother on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship in Garhi Village.

Police arrested advocate Satish Kumar on August 6 after registering FIR under Sections, 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharge of functions) 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty)353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

“Considering the entire facts and circumstances of the case and the nature of the offences… the bail application of accused or applicant Satish Kumar is allowed and he is admitted to regular bail on furnishing his personal bond in the sum of Rs 15,000 with one local surety of like amount…,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: JeM Terrorist, Tasked With Elimination of Nupur Sharma, Arrested From Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The judge noted that the accused was stated to have obstructed and caused injury to Head Constable Parkash and the offences under Sections 332 and 353 carried maximum punishments of three years and two years respectively.

“There is no need for custodial interrogation as allowed earlier…Accused is a member of the Karkardooma Bar Association and a lawyer…The act of the accused has belittled the institution of the bar and the counsel for the accused, appearing in court, have expressed their belief that the act of the accused was not proper, though it was the result of the scuffle on account of the official Head Constable Parkash, who was drunk in the police station,” the judge said.

Counsel for the accused, advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, said that the accused was falsely implicated in the matter and he was in judicial custody since August 6.

“Nothing has been recovered during his two-day police custody and all alleged offences are bailable, except those under Sections 332 and 353,” the counsel said.

According to the prosecution, the Head Constable was beaten by a group of people inside Anand Vihar police station, at around 1.30 am on July 31.

The police official subsequently registered his statement alleging he was obstructed from doing his duty and beaten by Satish Kumar and others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)