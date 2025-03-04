New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted six days custody of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president, MK Faizy to ED to interrogate him in a money laundering case.

Special judge Chander Jit Singh granted the six days custody of Faizy to Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is to be produced before the court on Monday after the expiry of the custody remand.

The court has directed the ED to take care of his medicine and take care if he observe ramzan. His cousnsel is allowed to have legal meeting for 15 minutes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought 10 days of Faizy's custody to interrogate him about the proceeds of the crime, the funding, and the money trail.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin and Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for ED.

It is alleged that there was a fund transfer to SDPI from the PFI. ED said he had been a member of the PFI since its inception. In 2009, he started SDPI.

He is required to be interrogated in relation to three statements.

ED arrested MK Faizy at Indira Gandhi Airport while he was on the way to Delhi from Kochi.

"There is proceed of crime in crores, fundraising, etc", the ED submitted.

ED sought 10 days' custody of M K Faizy to interrogate him. An investigation is pending regarding the money trail.

The agency has alleged that SDPI is the political front of the banned organisation PFI.

Documentary evidence is to be confronted to him, ED said.

Advocate Satyakam, along with Saipan Dastgir Shaikh, appeared for Faizy and opposed ED's plea.

"It was as if all the evidence was documentary in nature and only his statement was to be recorded. A statement can be recorded even in judicial custody," he said.

He also argued that funds were transferred in 2017-2019. The PFI was declared an unlawful organisation on September 28, 2022. So how does it become the proceeds of crime?

Counsel for the accused also submitted that Faizy was with the ED for three whole days for questioning. "Nothing is to be recovered from him," the counsel said.

"Why was Faizy arrested? There is no requirement of arresting him", the counsel submitted.

"Evasive reply of questions would not make him liable to be arrested. The alleged proceeds of crime is election funds. The document shows some funds transferred to the party", he added.

"SDPI is not funded by PFI. It has no funding from abroad," the counsel argued.

In rebuttal arguments, SPP Naveen Kumar Matta submitted that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation. 12 summons were issued, but the suspect did not appear before the ED.

A case was filed for disobedience of summons. An NBW was issued, the SPP added. (ANI)

