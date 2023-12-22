New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Tis Hazari court of Delhi on Thursday remanded Deepak Pahal alias Boxer in three days of custody of the Delhi police crime branch in an extortion case. This case originally pertains to an FIR registered at Wazirabad Police Station this year.

It is alleged that Deepak Boxer demanded Rs. 50 lakh from a person after firing on his house by two minors. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand remanded Deepak Boxer in three days of police custody.The court asked the IO to produce the accused before the court on December 24, 2023, and get him medically examined after 24 hours. Delhi police sought three days of custody to earth the conspiracy and to arrest other co-accused.

Advocates Virender Mual and Ankit Tyagi appeared for accused Deepak Boxer.

Delhi police lodged an FIR on the written complaint by one Gaurav Tyagi who is a building material supplier.

He alleged that on November 30, 2023, a motorcycle bearing two boys whose faces were covered by helmet and cloth fired two bullets at his house.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at his house. Even after registration of FIR, he recieved two life threats as the demand was not fulfilled.

Deepak Boxer is facing many cases in Delhi including MCOCA. He was deported from Mexico in April 2023. (ANI)

