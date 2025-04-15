New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted four weeks time to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj to file a reply on the revision filed by Satyender Jain.

He has challenged the order of the Magistrate court dismissing his defamation complaint against Swaraj.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh granted Bansuri Swaraj time. A counsel on her behalf appeared and sought time to file a reply. After giving time, the court listed the matter for hearing on May 14.

On March 22, the court issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in a revision moved by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain.

Jain has challenged the trial court order refusing cognizance of the complaint against Bansuri Swaraj.

This case is related to Bansuri Swaraj's statement in an interview on a TV channel regarding an ED raid in a money laundering case.

Earlier, Jain had moved a Defamation Complaint against Swaraj for allegedly making a defamatory statement about him in relation to an ED raid. On February 20, 2025, the Court declined to cognize the defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)'s court declined to take cognizance of the defamation Complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

Jain had alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. He claimed that Bansuri Swaraj made these remarks to defame him and gain undue political advantage. The allegations were leveled in the context of an ED raid at premises.

Former Delhi Minister Jain had alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that RS 3 crores were recovered from his house. He claimed that she had also stated that 1.8 kgs of Gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house.

It was stated that these statement was made in context with the raid of Enforcement Directorate at complaint's house. He is on bail in this case and same is pending before the court.

She further defamed by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud'. Several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were leveled against the complainant, he alleged.

It was stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and as a common of the society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemish political reputation.

It was said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stands assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader, but even in his personal capacity.

Earlier the Court on December 16, 2024 issued pre Summoning notice to BJP MP and the news Channel to lead pre summoning evidence.

During the hearing January 13, counsel for BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj argued that this complaint is politically motivated and complainant is using the same for electoral politics. Jain was in custody in the same matter. His bail applications were rejected by the court. (ANI)

