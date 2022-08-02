Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday examined a motorcycle that was allegedly owned by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and used in the September 2008 Malegaon blast.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jeweller Shot at During Robbery in Najafgarh Area, Two Held After Encounter.

The motorcycle and five bicycles which were damaged in the blast were brought to the court compound.

Also Read | 'Jholewala Fakir in Parliament Since 2019,’ Says Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Over Accusations of Hiding Her Expensive Bag.

Special Judge for National Investigation Agency cases A K Lahoti and defence lawyers stepped out to inspect them.

The vehicles had been brought to the court for the testimony of a forensic expert.

The prosecution's case is that the explosives which went off in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008, killing six persons and injuring several others, were strapped to the motorcycle, allegedly owned by Thakur.

This was the second time the motorcycle was brought to the court. Earlier it had been brought to the court in June 2019.

Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and others are facing trial in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)