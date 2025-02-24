New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued a notice to a BJP MLA in a defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Raju Bista.

The BJP MP from Darjeeling has filed a complaint against Bishnu Prasad Sharma, BJP MLA from Kurseong, West Bengal. BJP MP has alleged that BJP MLA made a false statement in press confrence alleging Bista's involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal on Monday issued pre Summoning notice to BJP MLA from Kurseong, West Bengal, Bishnu Prasad Sharma.

The court has listed the matter for pre-summoning evidence on March 10, 2024. Thereafter, the court will pass an order where summons are to be issued or not.

Advocates Varun Jain, Akhilesh Singh Rawat, Rohini Rana and Arun Sharma appeared for Raju Bista.

This complaint has been filed by MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling constituency, West Bengal. The case arises from a press conference held by Sharma on 24 April 2024 in Darjeeling, where he alleged Raju Bista's involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

It is stated by the complainant that Bishnu Sharma had alleged that Raju Bista is a member of the Jal Jeevan Mission Planning and Monitoring Committee, and is directly involved in a scam related to the Jal Jeevan Mission. He had claimed that Bista's role in the committee provided him with undue influence over the mission's execution.

It was further alleged that the entire Jal Jeevan Mission project in the Darjeeling district was allocated under questionable circumstances. As per allegations levelled by Bishnu Sharma, work orders were issued in the name of Surya India Private Limited rather than following the standard protocols.

It is also stated that during the press conference, Bishnu Sharma insinuated that Surya India Private Limited is affiliated with Surya Roshni Ltd, Raju Bista holds the position of Managing Director at the latter company. Sharma asserted that Surya India Ltd. secured tenders worth Rs. 12 crores under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in Darjeeling. Moreover, he had alleged that Surya India Ltd. is merely a shell company of Surya Roshni Ltd.

These allegations were made just before the elections. It raised serious concerns about potential political motivations behind the claims. MP Raju Bista, contesting the veracity of these statements, has responded by filing a defamation suit against MLA Sharma.

Thereafter Raju Bista initiated defamation proceedings against the MLA, highlighting that Sharma, despite being from the same party, made these accusations just before the elections with the apparent intent of tarnishing his reputation. (ANI)

