Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday directed police to investigate the allegations against Belur MLA Lingesh K S and 14 others in a criminal case of alleged grant of 2,750 acres of government land to private parties.

The complaint against them was filed by city-resident KC Rajanna.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2023: Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin Nathuram Godse's Picture Displayed During Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the MP/MLA court, J Preetha, "This complaint is referred to SHO (Station House Officer) of Belur police station, Belur taluk, Hassan district, under Section 156(3) of CrPC for investigation."

The investigation report is to be submitted to the court by July 7.

Also Read | Pakistan Begins Process for Outsourcing Airport Operations.

The complainant claimed that the MLA, who is the chairman of the Taluk Land Regularisation Committee, conspired with the others, including the members of the committee, to illegally allot 2,750.86 acres of land (by providing farming chits) to powerful persons who were ineligible, minors and from Bengaluru by way of fake documents.

"Land reserved for ex-servicemen, Hemavathi Reservoir Project and Yagachi Reservoir Project is also disposed illegally through Akrama Sakrma land grants," the complainant said. PTI COR GMS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)