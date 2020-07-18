New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a father and son, who are accused of being part of an unlawful assembly and rioting in the Khajuri Khas area during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail plea of Mithan and his son Jony Kumar, who are also accused of promoting enmity against the other community, disharmony by resorting to rioting and instigating others for the commission of offences.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality and the gravity of allegations against the applicant, I do not find it to be a fit case for grant of bail. The bail application is accordingly dismissed," the court observed.

The court noted that the complainant has mentioned in his complaint and statement that the father-son duo, along with the violent mob, looted and burnt the houses of a particular community in the vicinity.

It also took note that other complainants, whose complaints have been clubbed with the FIR in the matter and are eye-witnesses in the same, have also identified the accused.

"The applicant was not only a participant in the unlawful assembly, but he was taking an active part and was instigating other people. Moreover, the applicant is also involved in twelve other cases in the same vicinity where more than 50 houses or shops were vandalized, looted, and put on fire," the court observed.

The court held that further investigation in the matter is still in progress after the video footage of the burning of Fatima Masjid in the area surfaced on social media.

The witnesses had stated before the court that the applicant and his son, who resides in that very locality, were involved in shouting slogans and putting several houses on fire. (ANI)

