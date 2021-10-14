Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) A local court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former IPS Amitabh Thakur who was sent to jail for allegedly protecting BSP MP Atul Rai in a rape case, forcing the victim to commit suicide.

Passing the order, Additional Sessions Judge P M Tripathi observed, “The allegations against accused are serious and the investigating is still going on and hence in such circumstances, he is not entitled to bail at this stage.”

The FIR in this connection was registered with Hazratganj police on August 27 under the IPC.

It was alleged that the a rape victim had lodged case with Lanka police station in Varanasi against Atul Rai.

Later, several cases were lodged against the victim in retaliation.

Harassed, the victim sent an application to SSP Varanasi on November 20, 2020 alleging that Thakur was creating false evidence in the case in order to save Atul Rai.

The victim gave her live statement against Atul Rai and Thakur on face-book and thereafter she and her witness immolated themselves before the Supreme Court. Later, they died in hospital.

The face-book live was treated as the victim's dying declaration and Thakur is alleged to have conspired with the BSP MP, forcing the victim to commit suicide.

Following a decision taken by the Union Home Ministry, Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 this year in “public interest”.

He was “not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service,” an order from the Union Home Ministry had said. Thakur would have completed his service in 2028.

“In the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given premature retirement before completion of his service with immediate effect,” the order had said. In 2017, Thakur had requested the Centre to change his cadre state.

