India News | Court Seeks Response from CBI on Narcotics Inspector's Bail Plea

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has recently sought a response from the CBI on the bail plea of Inspector Subhash Chand of Delhi Police posted at the Narcotics Cell, Dwarka. He has filed a bail application after the CBI investigation.

He has been arrested in an alleged case of demanding a bribe from a person for not implicating him in a narcotics case.

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Special CBI Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat on May 20 sought a response from the CBI on the bail plea.

"Reply to the application be filed by the State (through CBI) with a copy to be furnished to Counsel for the accused," Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat ordered on May 20.

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Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, Bharat Chugh and Shailendra Singh appeared for Accused Subhash through video conferencing.

The court had remanded Subhash Chand in judicial custody.

While seeking further custody on May 13, the CBI had said that police custody is required to recover the mobile phone which the accused destroyed.

CBI's counsel Neel Mani had submitted that one day further custody was required for the purposes of taking the accused to the spot where he destroyed the mobile phone and the manner in which it was done.

Earlier, the CBI arrested Constable Ajay Kumar in the present case.

A huge recovery of cash and valuable items has been effected during the search by the CBI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)