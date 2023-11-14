New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court here on Tuesday granted two days remand of Delhi Police sub-inspector Rajesh Yadav to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the interrogation in a bribery case.

The SI has been arrested by the agency while accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 Lakh on behalf of another absconding accused Sub Inspector Varun Chichi.

Special CBI judge Arun Bhardwaj granted two days of custody of accused Rajesh Yadav to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court directed the agency to produce the accused before the concerned court on November 16 at 2 PM.

The CBI sought a three-day remand of the accused to recover evidence and arrest of other accused Varun.

Both the accused persons are Delhi Police officials and were posted at Barakhamba Police Station in New Delhi.

The court also perused the transcription of the audio recording. The court noted that the accused received the bribe and informed the co-accused that the money was Rs 4.5 lakh, not Rs 5 lakh.

CBI's prosecutor Amjad Ali submitted that the accused Rajesh received bribe money on behalf of Varun Chichi who is absconding. He said a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

Custodial interrogation is required to collect evidence and arrest of co-accused. The arrested accused is the partner of the other accused, the CBI argued.

On the other hand, advocate Dhananjay Rai, appeared for Rajesh Yadav and opposed the remand of the accused. He submitted that there is no connection between Rajesh and Varun.

The accused persons only shared the room. He even did not take the packet. He only asked the complainant to put it on a table, Advocate Rai said.

On the other hand, the CBI prosecutor rebutted and submitted that the accused checked the bribe money and then he kept the same in his almirah.

The public prosecutor also said that the accused also had a conversation with the co-accused Varun. All the conversation has been recorded.

The court asked the prosecutor was the money visible from the packet. He replied that money was visible. It was kept in the almirah by the accused after receiving it. (ANI)

