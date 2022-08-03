Mathura (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Four people have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a court here for brutally killing a 17-year old boy in 2007.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (first) Harendra Prasad also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts Anoop, Sanjay, Samay Singh and Vijay.

While the victim Ashish's head was found in Patlauni village on February 22, 2007, his body was found in Yaunni village the next day in a well, Assistant district government counsel, Raju Singh said.PTI CORR ABN

