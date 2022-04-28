Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) A court here on Thursday said it will pass orders on April 30 on pre-arrest bail applications filed by BJP leader Ganesh Naik in two cases related to allegations levelled by a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

Also Read | Apple Starts Selling Smart Water Bottles, Check Price & Other Details Here.

District and Additional Sessions Judge N K Brahme said the orders would be pronounced on Saturday.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions.

The court did not grant any interim protection from arrest to the Airoli MLA.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Naik, a former Maharashtra minister, for alleged rape as well as for offenses under the Arms Act.

The FIRs are based on a complaint by a 42-year-old woman who alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with Naik for several years and had a son from him, but he broke off the relations four years ago. He also threatened her with a revolver, she claimed. After the cases were registered, the BJP leader moved the Thane sessions court for anticipatory or pre-arrest bail. His lawyer stated during the hearing that Naik had a relationship with the woman. But her original complaint to police as well as the state commission for women did not mention rape, and the dispute was mainly about paternity of the child, the lawyer said. The MLA was also ready to undergo medical tests, he told the court. Prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni strongly opposed the applications, stating that investigation was still underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)