Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): The High court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday ordered 15 days of winter vacations in the subordinate courts in the UT starting from January 2.

"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Subordinate Courts in Kashmir Province and the Courts located in District Kishtwar; District Doda and Courts located at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban and Bani in District Kathua as well as all Courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall observe 15 days winter vacations from January 02," the order reads.

"The Principal District and Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of the concerned Districts shall make suitable arrangements for the disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacations in the areas within their respective jurisdictions," the order added. (ANI)

