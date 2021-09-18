Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) A man and his cousin were found hanging from a tree in Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

The man and woman, aged 22 and 20 years respectively, were cousins and were in a relationship, they said.

“They went missing from their houses on Friday evening and were found hanging from a tree separately today (Saturday),” said Sanderao Station House Officer (SHO) Sarjil Malik.

"Primary investigation reveals that they were in a relationship and they took the extreme step because their marriage was not possible," he said.

They were the residents of Sindru village with their houses located close to each other.

Malik said that a shepherd spotted the bodies on Saturday nearly 5 km away from their houses and informed the up-Sarpanch of the village, who intimated the police.

After postmortem examination, the bodies were handed over to their family members, police said, adding further investigation in the case is on.

