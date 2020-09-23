Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 10 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 137, while 180 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 10,726, according to a medical bulletin on Wednesday.

An 82-year-old man was among the 10 people who died from coronavirus, it said.

Also Read | Suresh Angadi Dies: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Other Leaders React as COVID-19 Leads to Union Minister’s Demise.

There are 2,537 active cases in the city as of now.

A total of 255 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection on Wednesday, the bulletin said, adding that 8,049 people have been cured of the disease so far.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 10-Year Imprisonment for Killing Wife Over Dowry.

A total of 68,270 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 57,147 tested negative while reports of 165 are awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)