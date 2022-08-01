Leh, Aug 1 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 15 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,886, officials said on Monday.

All the new cases were recorded in Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to officials.

The number of active cases stands at 119 in Ladakh - 104 from Leh and 15 in Kargil.

Officials said 19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh after getting cured, taking the overall recoveries to 28,530, officials added.

