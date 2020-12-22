Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) Eighteen more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the toll to 5,230 in Punjab while 289 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,63,665 on Tuesday.

There are 5,053 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 49 new cases, Ludhiana 39 and Patiala 37, among the fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 624 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,53,382, as per the bulletin.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support, while 133 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 37,12,608 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)