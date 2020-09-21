Nashik, Sep 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 1,061 on Monday, while the death toll rose by 17, an official said.

The district now has 65,063 cases and the number of deaths from the infection so far stands at 1,190, he said.

"Of the 17 deaths, eight are from Nashik city and two from Malegaon. Nashik city's caseload is 44,406 while it 3,449 for Malegaon. On Monday, 1,400 people were discharged from hospitals," he added.

