Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune increased by 1,072 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 41, an official said on Friday.

A total of 681 people were discharged during this period, he added.

The district's caseload is now 3,12,699, including 7,376 deaths, he said.

"Of the 1,072 cases, 489 were in PMC limits, which now has 1,56,633 cases, and 228 in Pimpri Chinchwad, where the overall count stands at 85,114," the official said.

