Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 112 new COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 1,27,044, while one more death due to the coronavirus pushed the toll to 1,962, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 19 were reported from the Jammu division and 93 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 35 cases followed by 19 in Baramulla district and 15 in Jammu district.

Ten other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases is 892 in the union territory, while 1,24,190 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 1,962 as one fresh death was reported from Kashmir valley in the past 24 hours, they added.

