Nagpur, Sep 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 1,215 on Tuesday to reach 77,030, while 34 people succumbed to the infection and 1,418 were discharged during the day, an official said.

The district's toll from the infection is 2,472 and the number of persons discharged now stands at 61,115, he added.

Nagpur has 13,443 active cases, the official pointed out.

