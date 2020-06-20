Aurangabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Aurangabad's COVID-19 count touched 3,360 after 122 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, while 10 deaths took the toll to 187, an official said.

The new cases comprise 67 men and 55 women, he added.

The number of active cases in the district is 1,316.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)