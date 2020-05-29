India News | COVID-19: 136 Cops Infected So Far in Thane Commissionerate

Thane, May 29 (PTI) A total of 136 policemen have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra's Thane city, and nine of them got discharged on recovery on Friday, an official said.

The number of Thane commissionerate policemen who have been discharged so far stood at 80, he added.

"One lady constable died of the infection. The number of active cases is 55, comprising five officers and 50 constables," the said.

