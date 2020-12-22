Raipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,380 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities, taking the count of infections to 2,69,857 and the toll to 3,212, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,50,766 after 133 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,266 others completed their home isolation period in the day.

The state is now left with 15,879 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 178 new cases, taking its total count to 51,148, including 698 deaths.

Bilaspur district recorded 128 fresh cases, Raigarh 120, Durg 119, Janjgir-Champa 91 and Korba 75, among other districts, the official informed.

He said four of the 13 fatalities occurred on Tuesday. "Three persons had succumbed on Monday and six persons had died earlier," the official added.

A total of 31,782 samples were tested during the day for detection of coronavirus in the state. However, the overall number of tests conducted so far in the state was not provided by authorities.

