Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 14 more Covid deaths, which took the toll to 8,856, while 172 new cases pushed the tally to 9,50,133 in the state on Tuesday, according to an official report.

The fresh deaths included five in Udaipur and three in Sriganganagar, it said.

Of the new cases, the highest of 45 were reported from Jaipur while 16 were from Alwar.

The report said that a total of 9,35,658 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 5,619.

