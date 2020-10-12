Bhopal, Oct 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,478 fresh coronavirus infections, which pushed its caseload to 1,48,298, while more than 1,700 patients were discharged following recovery, a health official said.

As many as 21 fresh deaths took the toll to 2,645, he said.

Three patients each died in Indore and Jabalpur, two each in Khargone, Neemuch and Khandwa, one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Betul, Rewa, Damoh, Harda and Umaria, the official said.

A total of 1,702 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,30,721, he said.

The state now has 14,932 active cases, the official said.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 453, Bhopal 203, Jabalpur 95 and Gwalior 54.

"The number of cases in Indore rose to 29,520, including 638 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 20,031 with 427 fatalities.

"Jabalpur and Gwalior have recorded 11,416 and 11,296 cases, respectively, so far," he said.

Indore now has 3,700 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,968, 949 and 516, respectively, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,48,298, new cases 1,478, deaths 2,645, recovered 1,30,721, active cases 14,932, number of people tested so far 24,28,707.

