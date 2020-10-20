Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Telangana recorded 1,486 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection count to 2.24 lakh while sevenrelated deaths pushed the toll to 1,282.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 235, followed by Rangareddy 112 and Medchal Malkajgiri 102 districts, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing data as of 8 PM on October 19.

As many as 20,686 are under treatment and 42,299 samples were tested on October 19.

Cumulatively, 38.98 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was1,04,750, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 90.21 per cent, while it was 88.6 per cent in the country.

