Hyderabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Telangana registered 1,579 fresh coronavirus cases taking the infection count to 2.26 lakh while five more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,287.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 256, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 135 and Khammam 106, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing data as of 8 PM on October 20.

As many as 20,449 are under treatment and 41,475 samples were tested on October 20.

Cumulatively, 39.40 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was1.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 90.38 per cent, while it was 88.8 per cent in the country.

