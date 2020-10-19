Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 17 more deaths due to coronavirus pushing the death toll to 4,029 while 473 cases took the infection tally to 1,28,103.

The new coronavirus cases were reported from Hoshiarpur (97), Jalandhar (51) and Mohali (42) among others, the medical bulletin said.

There are 5,307 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 884 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering taking the number of cured people to 1,18,767.

Twenty-seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 117 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 23,39,398 samples have been collected in the state so far for testing, it said.

