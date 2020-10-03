Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Telangana registered 1,718 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1.97 lakh while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,153.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 285, followed by Rangareddy 129 and Medchal Malkajgiri 115 districts.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.67 lakh, while 28,328 are under treatment. As many as 49,084 samples were tested on October 2.

Cumulatively, 31.53 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 84,729, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.6 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 85.05 per cent, while it was 83.8 per cent in the country.

